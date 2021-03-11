Advertisement

Girl Scout cookies for heroes

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- If you buy a box of girl scout cookies you can honor hometown heroes at the same time.

Up until March 21, you can go to the Girl Scouts of Colorado’s website, and purchase cookies to be donated to first responders, health care workers, teachers, food banks, and the military.

In doing so, you’re also supporting the nonprofit’s Focus on Abilities program. It’s a program for girl scouts with learning, behavioral, mental, and physical disabilities.

“Girl Scouts is a place for every girl, and we want to make sure that they all feel welcomed and included, and we have so much to offer for every girl to learn about, and it’s nice. It’s just a great feel-good thing for all those girls to find a home,” says Allison Ellington of Girl Scouts of Colorado Western Slope.

After donating, girl scouts will deliver a variety of girl scout cookies to hometown heroes on your behalf.

