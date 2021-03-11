Advertisement

Cybersecurity company moves headquarters from Denver to Grand Junction

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Denver cybersecurity company has officially moved its headquarters to Grand Junction.

Cloud-Rise helps businesses with data protection services. They’ve partnered with Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.

“There’s a need for cybersecurity across every industry. Every day we move more towards this digitized society,” explains Robert Eggebrecht of Cloudrise.

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership says Cloudrise will help grow the Grand Valley’s impact as a tech hub.

