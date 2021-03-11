Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine resources

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is currently in Phase 1B.3 of vaccine distribution, which includes people who are 60 or older, as well as frontline essential agricultural and grocery store workers. People who have two or more high-risk conditions are also eligible.

As of March 10th, Mesa County Public Health says 37,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mesa County, including 26,639 first doses and 10,589 second doses.

On the map, click on the county to see contact information for the local health department. There is also a link to the local health department’s website where you can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

For the latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, or for the latest guidelines from the CDC, click on the links below.

State of Colorado Vaccine Information: Click here

CDC Vaccine Information: Click here

