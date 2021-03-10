USDA Forest Service announces investment in infrastructure improvements on national forests in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The USDA Forest Service is investing $285 million in Great American Outdoors Act projects. Approximately $31.5 million is going to the Rocky Mountain Region to fund around 90 projects.

This is a five-year program to address infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs, enhance economic benefits, and improve recreation and public access on national forests.

A few project plans are to modernize recreation facilities, improve roadways, upgrade campgrounds, design and build new trails or revamp existing ones, and repair water systems and update toilets.

The National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020, made this investment possible.

The investment allows the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region to start more than 90 infrastructure improvement projects that promote continue use and enjoyment of national forest lands.

For more information on the projects in the Rocky Mountain Region, visit the Rocky Mountain Region GAOA website.

