Significant winter storm predicted for Colorado, 1-3 feet of snow possible for Denver region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A high-impact storm is headed to the Rocky Mountains this weekend, which could blanket the Denver area with 1-3 feet of snow.

CDOT is urging motorists to keep a close watch on the weather and road conditions and to plan to stay off the roads during the storm.

Heavier snow is expected to fall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide. The storm is expected to hit late Friday and last through the weekend.

According to CDOT, the last time a storm like this swept the state was in 2003 with up to six feet in parts of the foothills.

Heavy accumulations are possible along I-70, I-25, and other highway corridors in the foothills and the Front Range. Heavy snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel.

While most of the heavy snowfall is predicted to fall east of the Continental Divide, the Western Slope is expected to see impacts from this storm as well. The Grand Mesa, the Uncompaghre Plateau, and other local mountains could receive well over a foot of new snow. The valley is expected to see more of a mix of rain and snow, but temperatures will be cold enough at night to support a change to snow each night, meaning light accumulation is possible. To view the local forecast, click here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.