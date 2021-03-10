Right lane back open on eastbound I-70 after brief delay

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The right lane of eastbound I-70 near mile marker 39 is back open after being blocked for an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol says that they initiated a traffic stop on a red Camero that had been speeding excessively (over 100 mph) on the interstate in Utah before getting into Colorado.

The male driver and female passenger were uncooperative with authorities for some time, but Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were able to get the male and female out of the car and detain them. Through the investigation, authorities were unable to find any other violations besides excessive speed. They then cited the driver for that infraction.

