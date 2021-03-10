Investigators searching for remains in Grand Junction killing of homeless man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Investigators are still searching for human remains in the recent killing of a homeless man, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

19-year-old Brian Cohee II is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with evidence. According to his arrest affidavit, Cohee told investigators he disposed of several body parts at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp near the Redlands. So far, investigators have not been able to find any remains in the river, however that search has continued.

“The search for human remains in the Colorado River is still ongoing,” says Callie Berkson, Public Information Coordinator for the Grand Junction Police Department. “We have utilized a water recovery team that includes personnel both from the Mesa County Sheriffs office, the Grand Junction Police Department, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife.”

According to the affidavit, Cohee also told investigators that he had planned the killing for six months, and said he was interested in death and morbidity. Cohee reportedly said that he thought killing a homeless person wouldn’t draw much attention. He was arrested on March 1st.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cohee used a large kitchen knife to attack the man near a footbridge on Crosby Avenue, and then took several body parts with him upon leaving the scene. Later that night, around 2 a.m., he reportedly drove to the boat ramp and disposed of those remains. The victim was identified as 69-year-old Warren Barnes.

The Grand Junction Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and does not pose a threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.