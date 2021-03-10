Gov. Polis and state lawmakers announce $700 million stimulus

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers say they plan to spend $700 million on job-creating transportation projects, sustaining a multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and delivering critical aid to small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis and top Democratic and Republican lawmakers outlined their spending visions at a Wednesday news conference.

The $700 million comes from unexpected state revenue that surpassed expectations after lawmakers cut more than $3.5 billion from the state budget last year. The one-time spending for now doesn’t take into account federal funds that are forthcoming under a stimulus package passed by Congress on Wednesday.

