Gov. Polis and state lawmakers announce $700 million stimulus

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers say they plan to spend $700 million on job-creating transportation projects, sustaining a multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and delivering critical aid to small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis and top Democratic and Republican lawmakers outlined their spending visions at a Wednesday news conference.

The $700 million comes from unexpected state revenue that surpassed expectations after lawmakers cut more than $3.5 billion from the state budget last year. The one-time spending for now doesn’t take into account federal funds that are forthcoming under a stimulus package passed by Congress on Wednesday.

