Advertisement

CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that Americans who don’t have access to big box stores will have trouble getting vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers with more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times more than the number of Walmarts and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Grim details emerge from killing of homeless man in Grand Junction
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Photo from a shooting that GJPD Officers responded to at a house party on the night of Feb. 19.
GJPD Chief releases letter outlining current hardships for police, cites opposition to Senate Bill 21-62
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warns of social security scam

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home for alleged Medicare fraud
Photo captured on Wednesday from a CDOT camera near the Vail Pass Summit on I-70.
Significant winter storm predicted for Colorado, 1-3 feet of snow possible for Denver region
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM