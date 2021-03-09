Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition completes first fire mitigation project in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is a non-profit helping to prepare Mesa County for wildfires through mitigation, response, and recovery.

The coalition has recently worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to start preparing certain areas for a potential fire. Their first project in Mesa County occurred on land near 28 and 3/4 road, which has sustained previous wildfire damage. Some of the land involved was private, but most of it belongs to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who have seen a number of fires on their property these last few years.

Following the project, there is now easier access in case a fire does occur.

There has been a steady increase in fires throughout the area over several years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it is crucial to acknowledge this pattern, and to take action.

“I think it’s kind of a progression and just recognizing that it’s not going to get better anytime soon, unless we start to take steps to try to contain fires,” says Pete Firmin, Park Manager at James M. Robb Colorado River State Park. “It does improve the safety of the area, and ensures that if fire suppression does need to occur, that can be done in an effective and safe manner.”

Grand Valley Power also helped in the mitigation efforts, cutting down trees which were potential fire hazards near some of their electrical equipment. The Grand Junction Area Realtor’s Association helped fund the project through a generous donation.

The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition partners with many local agencies, including fire departments, to determine where mitigation efforts are needed most. They plan on completing more of these projects throughout the year.

