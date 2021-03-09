Advertisement

The Bureau of Land Management plans to start prescribed burning March 22

The Bureau of Land Management plans to initiate prescribed burning beginning March 22
The Bureau of Land Management plans to initiate prescribed burning beginning March 22(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Beginning March 22 or as conditions allow, the Bureau of Land Management plans to start prescribed burning in the Uncompahgre Field Office along Government Springs Road south of Montrose and in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation areas on Dry Mesa above Escalante Creek near the Montrose, Delta and Mesa County lines.

BLM fire management specialist, Rusty Stark, said the project is designed to reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted environment. This helps reduce hazardous fuels, improve rangeland health for livestock and big game habitat and protect adjacent private properties.

The treatment includes 200 acres of Pinyon-Juniper Woodlands, Gamble Oak and Sagebrush along Government Springs Road.

For several days after each burn is completed, expect visible smoke in the area. The prescribed burns may take a couple of days to complete and will be monitored to ensure public safety.

For more information on wildfires, prescribed burns and fire restrictions in the area, visit the Montrose Interagency Dispatch Website.

Montrose Interagency Dispatch website

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Grim details emerge from killing of homeless man in Grand Junction
Adult male suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Miss United States 2020 delivers gifts to local seniors with Grand Junction Mutual Aid.
Miss United States 2020 delivers gifts to local seniors
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition partners with local agencies to determine where mitigation...
Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition completes first fire mitigation project in Mesa County
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Grim details emerge from killing of homeless man in Grand Junction