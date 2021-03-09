Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warns of social security scam

(KOLO-TV)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a scam circulating in our community.

The sheriff’s office says the caller pretends to be a member of law enforcement telling you a crime has been committed using your social security number, and you have a warrant for your arrest.

The scammers say they believe you were not involved in the crime and to clear your name they need to know your bank account information.

The sheriff’s office has received reports the scammers will also try to convenience you that your money is not safe in your bank account.

