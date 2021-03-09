GJPD Chief releases letter outlining current hardships for police, cites opposition to Senate Bill 21-62

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pandemic has posed unique problems in virtually every industry, but the strains it has put on law enforcement have been extraordinary and have often flown under the radar.

Throughout the pandemic in Colorado, laws have been changed that have forced jails to try and limit their populations in order to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 within their walls, which has created unique problems for law enforcement.

According to Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, Grand Junction has seen a dramatic rise in violent crime throughout 2020, and Shoemaker points to the jail situation as one of the causes.

“Unfortunately, 2020 saw setbacks in that area. It’s changed the way we police,” said Shoemaker in a letter to the community. “Jail standards have changed, making it difficult to remove dangerous offenders from our streets.”

Shoemaker stated that violent crime was up 36% in 2020. This includes crimes such as serious assaults, robberies, rape, and homicide. In just a span of four days in February, police responded to three separate shootings. In one of the incidents in which the suspect fired a gun after a person approached him to check his welfare, the suspect told police that “he wished he would have pulled his firearm on law enforcement.”

Animosity towards police escalated at an astonishing rate in 2020. According to Shoemaker, assaults on Grand Junction Officers rose by 396% in the year.

“Over the past 10 years, we averaged 18 assaults on our peace officers each year. In 2020, that number rose to 89,” wrote Shoemaker.

The Chief is now standing in opposition to Senate Bill 21-62, a piece of legislation that is being debated in Denver by the state legislature.

“State legislation in the form of Senate Bill 21-62 has now been introduced which will seriously impact an officer’s ability to even make an arrest for certain crimes, taking discretion out of the hands of the men and women who patrol our streets every day,” stated Shoemaker. “I, along with many other police chiefs, as well as victims of crime, testified last week to our legislators to express our strong opposition to this harmful legislation, but that fight has just begun.”

The Chief explained that his officers are encountering people that have active warrants for their arrest, and some for serious offenses, but the jail is turning these criminals away due to the current restrictions.

Shoemaker noted the following incident in his release to support that claim.

“In April, officers contacted a suspect for trespassing. The suspect fought with officers, ultimately resulting in the suspect being tased. The suspect was arrested for numerous charges, including obstructing, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs. Under the current standards, the jail advised they would not accept custody, and the suspect was released.”

Aside from the problems this legislation creates for law enforcement, Shoemaker says it also affects victims of crime.

“One key priority is all too often overlooked in these conversations; the victims of crime... Victims deserve our best community effort to bring peace to hurting families and justice to perpetrators of crime,” lamented Shoemaker.

At the end of his note, Shoemaker asked the community to take action.

“We need community members to pay attention to what’s happening around them, locally, statewide, and nationally,” pleaded Shoemaker. “Ask questions, seek accurate information, and don’t be a part of spreading a narrative that is half-truth, at best. Support your local law enforcement personnel; they are your friends, your neighbors, your peers, and they are doing the best that they can to serve you.”

To read the full letter that Shoemaker released on Tuesday, click here.

