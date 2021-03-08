Advertisement

Miss United States 2020 delivers gifts to local seniors

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Miss United States 2020 is joining the “Senior Engagement Project” of Grand Junction Mutual Aid today to deliver Easter gifts to residents at Eagle Ridge long term care facility, who have been isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss United States 2020 is Tiffany Rea. She has family ties in Grand Junction and is providing a portion of the gifts.

Today’s delivery at Eagle Ridge is providing gifts to about 61 residents and is the first of many. Volunteers plan to give out Easter gifts at senior facilities across Mesa County through April.

Brenda Case is the project’s coordinator and she said it has been incredible watching this effort grow as community members take it upon themselves to deliver donations and make crafts for the residents.

The “Senior Engagement Project” organizes gift deliveries at 22 local facilities, working with staff and administration to safely deliver the donations under pandemic guidelines. The project is entirely volunteer run.

