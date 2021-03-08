Mavericks force a tie in thriller against Fort Lewis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU Women’s Soccer fell 1-0 in their home debut against CSU Pueblo, but on Sunday, the Mavs refused to lose again on their home turf.

The Mavs took 21 shots to the Skyhawks’ 6 but in the 37th minute, Aubrey Swindle snuck one behind the net for a 1-0 lead. The Mavs had five shots on goal in the first half but couldn’t finish and capitalize on those chances. Lile Dere respectively had seven shots of her own but none of them got through. The game got physical in the second half, resulting in two yellow cards; one for the Mavs and the other for the Skyhawks. But in the 87th minute, the Mavs make it happen. A shot by Kristen Capan ricochets off the Skyhawks and Hathaway takes a touch and lobs it over the head of the goal-keep. Mavs defense kept the pressure allowing keeper, Chloe Dody just one save.

The match continued into double overtime but remained a tie, 1-1.

