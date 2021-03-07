Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

