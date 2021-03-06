Advertisement

Pa. community surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN, Pa. (CNN) - A small community in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all of his hard work during the pandemic.

When Chad Turns drove into a parking lot in the town of Dauphin, he thought it was for a pick-up. Instead, he was greeted instead by a dozen residents clapping and yelling, “Thank you, Chad!”

The residents gave him a $1,000 with a large card signed by members of the community.

One customer said Turns is well-known for his thoughtfulness and kindness. For example, she said he often leaves treats for their dogs.

Turns say he’s overwhelmed and is touched that the community feels so strongly about him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyd Sparkman, 33, of Grand Junction
Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Former Mesa County prosecutor has license suspended for smuggling drugs into Mesa County Jail
Jose Gonzales, 26, of Delta
Delta resident arrested following police pursuit
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Gov. Polis to offer “Evening of Remembrance” to those who lost their lives from COVID-19

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate works through night with virus, stimulus checks bill on path to passage
A small town in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all his hard work during the...
Pa. town surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic
Pope Francis is into his first full day of this historic trip to Iraq. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric hold historic, symbolic meeting
Pope Francis is into his first full day of this historic trip to Iraq. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Pope Francis meets with top Iraq Shiite cleric