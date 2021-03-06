Advertisement

Gov. Polis to offer “Evening of Remembrance” to those who lost their lives from COVID-19

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday marks one year since the state announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado, and to honor those who have lost their lives to the disease, Governor Polis will hold an “Evening of Remembrance.”

The Governor asks that if you have building lights, turn them magenta at 6 p.m. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.

A virtual remembrance ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Governor Polis will then address the state of Colorado regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will stream the ceremony live on our Facebook and website.

