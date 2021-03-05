Advertisement

New teaching program connects CMU students to local homeless shelter

Pathways Family Wellness Center provides healthcare to the underserved
The Pathways Family Shelter opened in late 2020
The Pathways Family Shelter opened in late 2020(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Homeward Bound, Colorado Mesa University, and Marillac Health have partnered to create a new teaching program that connects CMU students to local underserved communities.

Through this program, CMU students have started clinical rotations at Pathways Family Wellness Center, a branch of the Pathways Family Shelter. The clinic serves low-income and homeless individuals.

The initiative seeks not only to connect those in need with healthcare but also to equip students with the skills necessary to be better healthcare providers.

According to Ona Ridgeway, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, “It enlightens the students on this population... It also gives our patients, those that we serve, access to physical and mental health.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Gonzales, 26, of Delta
Delta resident arrested following police pursuit
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
GJFD responds to Silver Oaks Drive house fire
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings

Latest News

Montrose Grant - Sapphire
Montrose Grant - Sapphire
History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 grant.
City of Montrose earns grant to celebrate and preserve Mexican-American heritage.
D51 taps Dr. Brian Hill to be next superintendent
City of Montrose opens up Pavilion for school use