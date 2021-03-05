Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Boyd Sparkman, 33, on Feb. 25 on numerous charges related to the sexual abuse and assault of children. The list of charges brought against him includes:

Sexual Assault on a Child-Pattern of Abuse F3

Sexual Assault on a Child-Position of Trust F3

Jessica’s Law Sentence Enhancer

Sexual Assault on a Child F4

Bribing a Witness or Victim F4

Child Abuse M2

According to the sheriff’s office, the incidents allegedly occurred between January 2014 and February 2021 in Mesa County.

Sparkman is currently confined at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

