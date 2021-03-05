Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges
He was arrested on Feb. 25 following the issue of a warrant
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Boyd Sparkman, 33, on Feb. 25 on numerous charges related to the sexual abuse and assault of children. The list of charges brought against him includes:
- Sexual Assault on a Child-Pattern of Abuse F3
- Sexual Assault on a Child-Position of Trust F3
- Jessica’s Law Sentence Enhancer
- Sexual Assault on a Child F4
- Bribing a Witness or Victim F4
- Child Abuse M2
According to the sheriff’s office, the incidents allegedly occurred between January 2014 and February 2021 in Mesa County.
Sparkman is currently confined at the Mesa County Detention Facility.
