City of Montrose earns grant to celebrate and preserve Mexican-American heritage.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 to prepare a historic context survey that informs historic preservation efforts in Montrose’s Tortilla Flats neighborhood, located on the city’s northwest side.

The project is an initiative of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. History Colorado awards Montrose the grant through the Certified Local Government Subgrant Program.

A historic context survey provides insight into the history of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, identifies significant resources and helps plan for how best to recognize and potentially designate the neighborhood.

The Tortilla Flats Neighborhood Photovoice Project serves as inspiration for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to pursue the historic context survey project.

The city’s innovation and community program manager, Kendall Cramer, said this is an exciting opportunity for Montrose to better understand the community’s historical roots and as the city continues to grow, the balance between preserving its past and welcoming changes will be critical.

The project plans to begin this summer.

