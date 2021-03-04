United Way of Mesa County teams up with the local fitness community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The United Way of Mesa County partners with Crossroads Fitness, Mesa Fitness and Fruita Health Club to launch a new event called, “Torture Your Trainer.”

Each gym has a set of jars with their trainers’ photos and names on them where members can donate money. Each dollar donated equals one burpee by their chosen trainer at the end of the event.

Crossroads Fitness held its event first, raising a total of $1,152. Neil Ryan was Crossroads’ chosen trainer and had to do 591 burpees.

Fruita Health Club is currently finishing up its event and Mesa Fitness hosts “Torture Your Trainer” next month.

The United Way of Mesa County is also supporting the co-owner of Crossfit Vex, Robert Camp, in the 4x4x48 challenge starting tomorrow. The challenge requires Camp to run four miles, every four hours, for two days.

His goal is to raise $15,000 to donate to the United Way of Mesa County and partner agencies, The House and Catholic Outreach. You can support him by going to https://givebutter.com/rcamp.

The United Way of Mesa County said local gyms are vital to the health of the community and it is beyond grateful for its partnership with the local fitness community.

