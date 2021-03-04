Advertisement

Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house, everything from fireworks to skateboards.

“The home has now been turned into a gym, an office, a playground and a school,” said Joe Martyak, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For many, the pandemic has provided more time at home, but that has come with a downside.

The report, done by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, showed that while overall ER visits went down from March thru September 2020, reported injuries from certain items and activities around the home went up.

Numbers of those hurt from fireworks and flares were up 56%. Skateboard, scooters and hoverboards injuries treated at an ER, along with severe injuries for all-terrain vehicles, mopeds and minibikes, went up 39%.

Bicycle injuries increased for people 40 years old and older.

Emergency hospital visits related to button-size batteries rose 93% among children ages 5 to 9 and ER treatment rose sharply for injuries related to cleaning supplies.

“It’s that combination of factors,” Martyak said. “Distraction, all this multi-tasking that’s being done and everyone in the house that sets up a greater exposure for risk in the house.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released a few tips in order to help lower the risk of at-home injuries.

They recommend cleaning products be kept in their original bottles and lock them up and away from small children.

A helmet should be worn while riding a scooter, skateboard or bike and the bike helmet should be certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Also, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

“Even sparklers, which many people think is OK, it’s not a good idea to give to children,” Martyak said. “They burn at a temperature of 2000 degrees like a blowtorch and you wouldn’t give your child a blowtorch to play with.”

Finally, they suggest keeping products with small batteries that can be swallowed away from children because they’re dangerous and potentially deadly if ingested.

