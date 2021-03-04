Advertisement

Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:48 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

It said he is expected to remain in the hospital for “treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
CPW
One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr.
Man arrested following possible assault incident in Candlewood Mobile Home Park

Latest News

Garrett Malsam was born with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes...
10-year-old boy born with heart condition receives life-changing transplant
The boy received his new heart on Thanksgiving Day. His family had known since he was a baby...
Boy, 10, gets lifesaving heart transplant at Mo. hospital
Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York