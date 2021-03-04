Mesa Mall celebrates Women’s History Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - March is a month to honor and celebrate women and their accomplishments, and Mesa Mall joined in on the celebration on Wednesday.

For Women’s History Month the mall put on an event to honor women in the Grand Valley. At the event, people had the chance to watch a local artist complete a live painting that represents the month, and support three other local-owned women businesses. Shoppers were also able to donate to the Latimer’s House for a chance to win the painting. The Latimer’s House helps and provides resources for people who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault

“I think it’s just important, especially for young kids to be able to see examples of people out there doing their thing. I know as I was a young kid growing up, all I saw was nurses and teachers, and I didn’t really see anyone in a creative career really as a business,” said artist Lori Ruiz.

For more details about the businesses that were featured you can check out Mesa Mall’s Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.