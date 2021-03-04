JUCO World Series returns in 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One year ago, cancellations of major Grand Valley events came in like an avalanche. It was the beginning of the pandemic and so much was unknown. Roughly a year later, things are slowly coming back including Grand Junction’s signature sporting event, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

JUCO posted on their Twitter feed and website Wednesday night that they are in the planning stages for the 2021 tournament. They said the tournament will include fans, although at a reduced capacity.

The following was posted on their website: This year’s tournament, May 29-June 6, will be adapted in accordance with Mesa County Health Department guidelines and will remain fluid as conditions change. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the tournament itself will be the primary focus. The pre-tournament banquet and other community events involving participating teams, including the youth clinic and Challenger game, are canceled this year.

Tournament protocols are being finalized, but fans will be allowed, at a reduced capacity still to be determined. As of now, these ticketing plans are in place:

To control the number of fans we will be offering reserved seating only and seating will be socially distanced

Those who purchased a reserved tournament pass in 2020 will be contacted with an option to renew seats

Additional ticketing availability will be fluid, and communicated through our website, jucogj.org , and local media leading up to the tournament.

