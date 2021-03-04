Advertisement

Grand Valley Transit transitions to new phone app

The app can provide real-time updates on bus locations
The app can provide real-time updates on bus locations(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Transit has a new mobile app to help bus riders.

The app launched earlier this week, and is called Route Shout 2.0. Grand Valley Transit’s previous app, ETA SPOT, will discontinue on March 15th.

The new app allows for real time updates of bus locations across the valley, and uses a GPS system to find the nearest bus stop for riders using the app.

“It displays predicted times of arrival,” explains Andrew Gingerich, Transit Coordinator for Grand Valley Transit. “If you use the app and you find a stop on the route that you’re looking for, it will have a predicted time based on real time information for where the bus is.”

Grand Valley Transit says that not only is the app easier for riders to use, but it also allows the transit system to collect data internally that was previously not available. The app will also display emergency route changes, service announcements, and schedule updates.

It is available on the App Store for iPhone users, and Google Play for Android.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Driver killed in rollover accident
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
CPW
One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

The list includes one bridge in De Beque, two near the Redlands, and another west of Fruita
CDOT releases list of endangered historic bridges across Colorado
Traveling professor rolls through Grand Junction on way to West Coast
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr.
Man arrested following possible assault incident in Candlewood Mobile Home Park