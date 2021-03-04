Advertisement

GJFD responds to Silver Oaks Drive house fire

(David Jones)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Thursday morning Grand Junction Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of Silver Oaks Drive.

Our crew on scene says the fire started around 1:30 a.m., and upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured and the residents were out of town at the time of the fire.

“While searching the home, crews learned that the single occupant of the home was out of town,” said the Grand Junction Fire Department in a press release.

Crews are expected to be in the area on Thursday morning for cleanup.

The pictures below show just how massive the fire got.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
CPW
One person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Colorado Parks and Wildlife range
Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr.
Man arrested following possible assault incident in Candlewood Mobile Home Park

Latest News

Mesa Mall celebrates Women’s History Month
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - VOD - clipped version
Fitness - Sapphire
Fitness - Sapphire
Adolescent Mental Health - Sapphire
Adolescent Mental Health - Sapphire