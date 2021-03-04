Advertisement

Delta resident arrested following police pursuit

Jose Gonzales, 26, of Delta
Jose Gonzales, 26, of Delta(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A resident of Delta was arrested in Grand Junction Wednesday after a car pursuit.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies initiated a traffic stop on Horizon Drive, and the suspect initially pulled over. As the deputy approached, the vehicle drove away. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in a parking lot.

Jose Gonzalez, 26, of Delta, was identified as the driver and was arrested. He is facing the following charges:

  • Vehicular Eluding F5
  • Resisting Arrest M2
  • Obstructing Peace Officer M2
  • Reckless Driving
  • Drove Motervehicle while Revoded as Habitual Offender M1
  • Possession of a Dangerous or Illegal Weapon M1
  • Unlawful Possession
  • License Plate Improperly Displayed or not Clearly Visible
  • Motor Vehicle Sticker not Displayed Properly
  • Fugitive Other Jurisdiction Warrant
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia PO2

