CDOT releases list of endangered historic bridges across Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four bridges in Mesa County have been listed on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new endangered bridges list.

The list is CDOT’s first step towards choosing which bridges to preserve across Colorado. CDOT’s list contains 46 bridges in Colorado, all of which have historical significance.

The department of transportation’s goal is to preserve as many of the bridges on that list as possible. The Mesa County Historical Society says preserving bridges will give future generations an opportunity to see how transportation worked in the 19th and early 20th century. All bridges listed are considered to be in good physical condition, and each has some historical significance to their area, as recognized by CDOT.

“We’ve lost a lot of bridges to replacement,” says Lisa Schoch, CDOT’s Senior Historian. “In the last few years, we realized, we really want to try to preserve some of our bridges in place.”

Of the four bridges listed in Mesa County, two are on state highway 340 near the Redlands, including the Grand Avenue bridge. Another is the Rabbit Valley Interchange west of Fruita, and the fourth is in De Beque on Highway 6.

CDOT’s next goal in the project is choosing which bridges specifically from that list of 46, that they will fully commit to preserving. The full list can be found here: https://www.codot.gov/news/2021/february-2021/assets/most-endangered-bridges.

