Warriors beat Delta in double overtime

Central win six games in a row
Warriors win in double overtime
Warriors win in double overtime(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central girls taking on the Panthers and the Warriors came out on top in double overtime!

With one second left in regulation, Warriors were up 55-53, Delta’s Keely Porter was fouled and called to the line for three shot. Porter was able to tie it up at 55 and but missed the winning shot, taking into overtime. Alex Wagner gave the Warriors the lead, 61-58 but the panthers were relentless. Porter tied it up again 61 sending it into double OT.

Porter took home 21-points for the Panthers but Central’s Leah Redding snagged a career-high 37 points and shot 95% from the line going 19-20.

