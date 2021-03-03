The City of Montrose partners with All Points Transit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose partnered with the non-profit, All Point Transit, to improve its public transit for decades to come.

The partnership helps make the relocation and expansion of its transit center to a new location on North Park Avenue and easy one.

All Points Transit looks to utilize city-owned property on the southwest corner of the San Juan Bypass and Park Avenue for the new transit center. The property is currently vacant and was the city’s former green waste collection site.

The plan is to demolish the existing building and design and build a new transportation structure on the site.

The new transit center gives All Point Transit room to expand as the community’s transit needs continue to grow and to accommodate regional transit operations such as CDOT’s Bustang Rider.

According to city manager Bill Bell, the project will most likely take around three years to complete. The end result, a new and modern transit hub that provides public transportation services within Montrose and connecting communities across the region.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.