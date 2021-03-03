Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Tank’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Tank is a 3.5 year-old, neutered male, boxer mix.

Bio: “Nice to meet you! I am a very sweet and snuggly guy. I may look very stoic and handsome, but deep down I’m just a regular ol’ goofball. I really love to get pets and scratches. When you hit the right spot, I’ll really lean into it and you for more attention. You may notice that I love to bounce around and wiggle all over. It’s because I’m such a happy, happy guy! The thing that really makes me happy is getting a treat (or two or three or four). I am a very good boy and deserve to get lots of cookies. So if a wiggly, goofball of a dog is what you’ve been needing, look no further. I’m just the dog for you!”

