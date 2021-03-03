Advertisement

Parler drops one Amazon lawsuit, files another

Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.
Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.(Source: Parler, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parler dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services this week.

The social media network popular with conservatives voluntarily terminated its first lawsuit on Tuesday. No reason was given.

On the same day, Parler filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of “deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The litigation alleges AWS violated state laws on competition and consumer protection.

Parler is suing after it was kicked off the company’s cloud hosting platform in January.

At the time, Amazon said it was because of violent speech on the social media site.

Parler’s services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the new lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Driver killed in rollover accident
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Syringes await vaccines at a vaccination event.
Vaccine phase 1B.3 begins Friday, exactly one year after Colorado’s first confirmed COVID case

Latest News

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport
Dr. Oz, officer help save man at airport
Dr. Oz, officer help save man at airport