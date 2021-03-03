Advertisement

Man arrested following possible assault incident in Candlewood Mobile Home Park

Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr.
Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr.(MCSO)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park after a possible assault, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody on an active warrant and for third-degree assault stemming from the incident.

Ramirez was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

