Man arrested following possible assault incident in Candlewood Mobile Home Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park after a possible assault, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that Juan Carlos Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody on an active warrant and for third-degree assault stemming from the incident.

Ramirez was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

