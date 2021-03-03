Advertisement

CMU advance to the semifinals

Defending RMAC Tournament Champs win again
By (Paulina Aguilar) and (Dave Ackert)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:21 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Men’s team is now 19-1 after beating Chadron State, 67-52 Tuesday night.

Ethan Menzies finished with a double-double, 19 points and 13 rebounds and Blaise Threatt snagged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

CMU will play the #5 seed Adams State in the semifinal round on Friday at Brownson Arena. In their last meeting, the Mavericks won in overtime, 80-66. Time is TBD

The women also advanced to the semifinals but they will play on the road. They beat MSU Denver 59-53 Tuesday night.

Natalie Bartle snagged her second double-double of her career, 20 points and 10-rebounds. Kylyn Rigsby went home with 15 points and Daniella Turner came into double figures with 14 in her return.

They will play School of Mines Friday night. All games can be streamed on the RMAC network.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Driver killed in rollover accident
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Photo from the scene of the crash
Sunday night accident on 27 1/2 Road
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Warriors win in double overtime
Warriors beat Delta in double overtime
KJCT News 8 at 10:00 - SPORTS - 030121
Varsity Basketball Highlights 3/1/21
Mavericks will have fans for Thursday's match
400 tickets are available to fans for CMU Volleyball
CMU vs. Fort Lewis
Mavericks clinch first RMAC title in 11 years