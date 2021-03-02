Varsity Basketball Highlights 3/1/21

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction hosted Coal Ridge Monday night as the Tigers tried to break a 6-game losing streak. The Titans can certainly shoot the ball, they scored 70 points in their last game against Gunnison and have scored over 60 in three out of four of their last games.

It took some time for the Tigers to get going, but Teagan Wilkins got a nice pass in the paint with just 3 minutes left in the first half.

The Titans did a good job on defense running a full court press. Wilkins got a lay up in the first half and Porter responded with a big block.

Later, Polly Senko hits a three-pointer to help the Tigers close the gap to just six points as Coal Ridge would go on to win with a final score 40-34.

