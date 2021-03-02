Mesa County Animal Services offering vouchers to spay and neuter pets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In an effort to curb pet overpopulation Mesa County Animal Services is offering vouchers to spay and neuter pets.

They are utilizing a grant to help subsidize the program with participating veterinarians. For $25 you can have your pet spay or neutered if they are current on their vaccinations. Pets that are spayed and neutered also lead healthier longer lives.

“They do need to have a reason why they need the assistance for it your financial needs then the vets ultimately decide if they qualify or not,” says Kevin Bozarth with Mesa County Animal Services.

The vouchers will be valid from now through Sep. 30. There are 13 participating vets in the voucher program.

