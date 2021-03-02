Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION Colo. (KJCT)- Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction has been arrested and is facing first-degree murder in connection to a homicide case that is currently under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Grand Junction Police say they were dispatched on March 1 to a residence where the reporting party stated they had found what was believed to be human remains inside a plastic bag.

Police say multiple search warrants were conducted, and human remains were found at one of the searched locations.

“An adult male (Cohee II) associated with one of the search addresses was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning,” says the Grand Junction Police Department. “It was later determined the suspect had committed the homicide near Crosby Avenue and Hwy 340, on February 27.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will continue to update this article with any developments.

Cohee II is facing the following charges:

- Murder in the first degree (F1)

- Tampering with a deceased human body (F3)

- Tampering with physical evidence (F6)

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death once the proper notifications have been made. At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is any ongoing public safety threat to the community.

