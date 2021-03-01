Advertisement

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.”

The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
Clifton Christian Church will hold its next pet food drive with Colorado Pet Pantry in late March
Colorado Pet Pantry hosts pet food drive at Clifton Christian Church

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia