Advertisement

Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India.(Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:22 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDERABAD, India (AP) - A man has been killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

The incident, which occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state, has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden calls on Senate to quickly pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A rough governmental estimate suggests some 1.3 million small, independent investors are...
Landlords hit as unpaid rent from eviction moratorium piles up
For more than a quarter century, Ruth Shuster has been serving up smiles at McDonald’s in North...
McDonald’s worker celebrates 100th birthday with special mailbox