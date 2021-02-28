Advertisement

McDonald’s worker celebrates 100th birthday with special mailbox

By WTAE Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:08 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRWIN, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania woman is entering the century club in style. She works at McDonald’s, where she has her own special mailbox set up for the flood of birthday cards she’s been receiving.

Ruth Shuster turns 100 years old on March 3. For more than a quarter-century, she’s been serving up smiles at McDonald’s in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Three days a week, she wipes down tables and greets customers, and she has no plans to retire any time soon.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fridays were Shuster’s favorite day, and her customers’ meals usually came with a performance. She misses the crowds and her after-work activities, which include dancing.

“Friday about 30 comes, and we all sing, ‘You are my sunshine.’ Everybody come in,” she said. “I go dancing four days a week. You can’t go dancing nowhere. There’s no dances around,” she said.

Shuster is so popular that the flood of birthday cards she has been receiving requires its own special mailbox at McDonald’s.

Turning 100, she says, is no big whoop, and it’s not going to make her slow down.

“To me, it’s just a number,” she said. “I became a widow when I was 50, and I’ve been working ever, ever, ever since. I like working.”

Shuster gets joy from being around people, which is one of the reasons she loves her job so much. The other is the payday.

“I get paid. I pay my bills, and that’s good. I never had a lot of money, but I always had enough. That’s the way it is,” she said.

For those interested in sending Shuster a birthday card, her address at McDonald’s is as follows:

9061 Lincoln Hwy North

Huntingdon, PA 15642

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday

Latest News

A rough governmental estimate suggests some 1.3 million small, independent investors are...
Landlords hit as unpaid rent from eviction moratorium piles up
The nearly 100-year-old worker is so popular that the flood of birthday cards she has been...
'It's just a number': McDonald's worker turning 100 has no plans to retire
Pharmacist Ed Christofano drove through the snow to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Pharmacist drives through snow to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to disabled woman, family
For five weeks, the mother of a disabled woman in Pennsylvania searched for a vaccine...
Pharmacist delivers leftover COVID-19 vaccine to disabled woman, family in Pa.