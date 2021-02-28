Advertisement

Colorado Pet Pantry hosts pet food drive at Clifton Christian Church

Clifton Christian Church will hold its next pet food drive with Colorado Pet Pantry in late March
Clifton Christian Church will hold its next pet food drive with Colorado Pet Pantry in late March(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Pet Pantry has expanded to the Western Slope. The pantry held their first pet food bank in the region on Saturday morning.

Clifton Christian Church holds a monthly Saturday food drive, and from now on pet food will be available at each event, as well. Around 50 volunteers helped pack cars full of food today, and 500 different families were expected to attend the food drive.

“We have been expanding all over the state, and now have expanded to the Western Slope,” says Kylie Caraher, Colorado Pet Pantry’s Western Slope Manager. “We’re going to be here [at the church] the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 to 11.”

Colorado Pet Pantry has partnered with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to start a new location in Delta, which will open Sunday morning.

There were also some special guests at the Clifton food drive, including the Canine Stars, a dog show which travels all over the country. Three dogs from the Canine Stars helped entertain people waiting in the drive-thru line. The Girl Scouts of Colorado were on hand, as well, selling cookies at the front entrance.

Clifton Christian Church will hold its next pet food drive in late March.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
Shown left, Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and shown right, Casey Palmer, 32
Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
D51 working with Clifton Fire Protection District to offer fire academy for students
task force
Grand Valley Task Force holds first meeting of 2021, focuses on education and law enforcement
Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday