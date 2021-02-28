Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for plotting to blow up Pueblo synagogue
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on Highway 141
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right,...
Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs
Conference attendees pose for a photo next to a statue of former President Donald Trump at the...
Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech