Man found dead after crashing into guardrail on hwy 141

Unknown if medical event occurred before crash
Unknown if medical event occurred before crash(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is dead after a single car crash Thursday night. It happened on highway 141 just west of highway 50. A red SUV crashed into a guardrail over the Gunnison River. First responders arrived and conducted CPR on the vicitm but he died on scene. It’s not known if he died from injuries in the crash or if a medical event occurred. Highway 141 was closed for a couple of hours but has since reopened.

