How to help the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies covers 12 counties in western Colorado.

During the last year, they have seen a 50% increase in the food that they are distributing. The pandemic has put a strain on their food supply and overall infrastructure, but they are still able to meet the need.

They are looking for volunteers at their Palisade warehouse where they build food boxes for local families. They can also use monetary donations; a $1 donation translates into a meal for a family of four.

To contact them, go to their website at https://www.foodbankrockies.org/about/western-slope/ or call them at 970-464-1138. You can also reach out to them on their Facebook page.

