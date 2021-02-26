Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

By KOVR staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - The athletic director at a Catholic school resigned in the wake of kids getting expelled over their mother’s online activities.

Three children of Crystal Jackson, known as “The Real Mrs. Poindexter” on her OnlyFans account, were expelled from Sacred Heart Parish. All three boys are under the age of 12.

Jackson and other women appear nude and partially nude in photos and videos on the account.

Three weeks ago, the school’s unidentified athletic director “forcibly resigned” for his connection to the online content. His two kids were allowed to stay enrolled at Sacred Heart but were reportedly taken out of the school shortly after the resignation.

It was confirmed at least one other Sacramento mom with kids at Jesuit High School and Sacred Heart Parish also posted sexual content online on OnlyFans. KOVR was told that woman’s children are still enrolled at the school.

Jackson said this week that her account generates up to $150,000 a month.

“It just started taking off,” she said.

She and her husband claim unhappy school moms bullied Sacred Heart to kick out her three sons over it.

The growing scandal has parents weighing in but asking to remain anonymous.

“A Catholic school isn’t just a school. That’s why they want to send their kids there because it is a community of people that come together for the shared values,” one mother said. “If you don’t share those values, and you were actively trying to undermine them, I feel like it’s only fair you were asked to leave.”

Another shared on Facebook: “It’s a private school. The parents most likely signed a contract that states their moral standing matters.”

Some supported the mother’s choices.

“Leave them alone,” a commenter said. “The kids probably never would have known if it hadn’t become such a big deal.”

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
Shown left, Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and shown right, Casey Palmer, 32
Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Democrats near relief bill OK by House, ponder wage plan rescue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school, another parent resigns over mom's racy online pictures
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing