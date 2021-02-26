Advertisement

Grand Valley Task Force holds first meeting of 2021, focuses on education and law enforcement

task force
task force
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Task Force held its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday night.

They tell us they have made progress working to identify and address systemic bias within systems in our community. The group formed last fall and is made up of community members and representatives from local agencies. The two areas they are focusing on right now is education and law enforcement.

The President of the group, Anna Stout, says the work done so far is just the beginning and that their efforts will take time.

“The idea is to really look at each system and make sure that we don’t have things built into our systems that we don’t mean to have there that are making people experience those systems unfairly or inequitably,” explains Stout.

”It’s not being accusatory, it’s not saying things are terrible and they’re broken and they’re wrong. Instead, it’s looking at it and saying I think we can do these things better and I think we can do these things in a very transparent way so people are witnessing how those changes are being made and what those conversations are that being held.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
Shown left, Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and shown right, Casey Palmer, 32
Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort

Latest News

D51 working with Clifton Fire Protection District to offer fire academy for students
Riverfront Trail closure beginning Monday
local company
Local company returns to the valley after helping Texans in aftermath of deadly storms
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope