Grand Valley Task Force holds first meeting of 2021, focuses on education and law enforcement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Task Force held its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday night.

They tell us they have made progress working to identify and address systemic bias within systems in our community. The group formed last fall and is made up of community members and representatives from local agencies. The two areas they are focusing on right now is education and law enforcement.

The President of the group, Anna Stout, says the work done so far is just the beginning and that their efforts will take time.

“The idea is to really look at each system and make sure that we don’t have things built into our systems that we don’t mean to have there that are making people experience those systems unfairly or inequitably,” explains Stout.

”It’s not being accusatory, it’s not saying things are terrible and they’re broken and they’re wrong. Instead, it’s looking at it and saying I think we can do these things better and I think we can do these things in a very transparent way so people are witnessing how those changes are being made and what those conversations are that being held.”

