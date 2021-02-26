D51 working with Clifton Fire Protection District to offer fire academy for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new program for high school students gives them the chance to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.

School District 51 is working with the Clifton Fire Protection District to offer the fire academy for students.

Right now, they have eight students enrolled.

We were there on Thursday as they learned how to breach a door and search a building for people inside.

The students are getting real hands-on learning and working towards a future career.

“We’ve been working with the college, the university here. This gives them the opportunity to get college credit and start towards their associate’s degree in Fire and EMS Management,” explains Deputy Fire Chief Joe White.

“I’d advise any student if they wanted to. It’s one of the most fun classes or programs that I’ve been in. And it has real-world implications that can help you out after high school,” says Hunter Brletich.

The district will be sending out information to students in the spring about enrolling in the program.

Organizers are also talking to other fire departments in the Grand Valley to see if they want to get involved as well.

