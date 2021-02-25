Advertisement

Garfield County to move to Level Blue on State’s COVID-19 dial

(Mesa County Public Health)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the county will be moving to the Blue “Caution” level of the State’s COVID-19 dial due to a decrease in COVID-19 transmission. The change will go into effect on Feb. 26.

What does this mean for Garfield County?

- Personal Group Gatherings: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

-Restaurants: 50% capacity up to 175 indoors with 6 ft. between parties. Outdoors per guidance

-Last Call: 12 am

- Non-critical manufacturing: 50% capacity up to 175

- Offices: 50% capacity

- Gyms and Fitness Centers: 50% capacity up to 175

- Group Sports and Camps: 50 person cap per activity

- Personal Services: 50% capacity up to 50 people

- Indoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 175

- Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment – 50% capacity up to 250 people

To see a list of each level’s restrictions, click here.

